Rain expected mid-week in Las Vegas Valley

Rainy days are ahead as another storm system heads toward the Las Vegas Valley.

Rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Tuesday should stay partly sunny with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A light wind should pick up Tuesday morning.

Winds will pick up to 10-15 mph on Wednesday and could gust up to 20 mph, the weather service said. Wednesday’s high will warm up to 73 and there’s a 20 percent chance for rain.

That chance should increase to about 30 percent over Wednesday night and will jump to 50 percent on Thursday, the weather service said.

Winds could get stronger on Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said. The high should be 70. Winds will be calmer Thursday night as the chance for rain drops back down to about 30 percent.

Friday will stay sunny with a high near 70 after the storm passes, the weather service said.

Temperatures should drop back into the mid-60s over the weekend.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.