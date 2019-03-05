Rain moving into Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday with rain starting later tonight. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warm and mostly sunny Tuesday with rain tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley can expect partly cloudy skies during the day with a high of 70 degrees, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

There will be a 70 percent chance of rain, which should start around 10 p.m. and continue overnight, he said.

Wednesday has a 60 percent chance for rain with a high of 68. The valley also will experience some breezy winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, Boucher said.

Rain chances will disappear Thursday and the valley can expect sunny skies with a high of 68.

A cold front will enter the valley Friday, causing a 10-degree drop from average temperatures, Boucher said. Friday will see a high of 60 with a 20 percent chance for rain.

Saturday will see sunny skies and a high of 61. Sunday has a 20 percent chance for rain with a high of 60.