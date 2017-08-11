Rain possible Friday and weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm and possibly rainy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Valley in a view from east Lake Mead Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s forecast has a high of 103 degrees with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms through the afternoon, according to meteorologist John Adair.

Saturday will reach 105 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers.

The chances of thunderstorms will go below 15 percent on Sunday, with a high of 101 degrees.

The rest of the week will remain dry, with Monday’s high at 102 degrees and Tuesday’s at 101 degrees.

