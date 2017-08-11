ad-fullscreen
Rain possible Friday and weekend in Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 7:24 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm and possibly rainy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 103 degrees with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms through the afternoon, according to meteorologist John Adair.

Saturday will reach 105 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers.

The chances of thunderstorms will go below 15 percent on Sunday, with a high of 101 degrees.

The rest of the week will remain dry, with Monday’s high at 102 degrees and Tuesday’s at 101 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

 

