Rainy and windy in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday

The Las Vegas Valley will have a wet and windy Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the valley saw between a 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch of rain through 4:30 a.m. Rainy conditions will remain throughout the day.

ng to have rain through a good portion of the day,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “We may get a little break in the morning before another round of rain comes in the afternoon.”

Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 mph, Boucher said, and the high for the day should be 67 degrees.

The clouds will begin to clear during the evening hours with an overnight low of 49.

Thursday will reach 65 with mostly sunny conditions and have wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

The clear skies will continue through the start of the weekend.

Highs will cool to 59 on Friday before warming to 65 on Saturday.

