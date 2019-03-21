Scattered showers throughout Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

Clouds cover part of the valley as rain comes down at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Valley will see scattered showers throughout the day Thursday, before a sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The high will be 62 degrees, which is cooler than average due to a storm system and cloud coverage, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Scattered showers are forecast through the afternoon with possible thunderstorms in the northwest valley, Boothe said.

Breezy conditions are expected Thursday, with winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph in some areas, he said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains, Boothe said, where snow is forecast. Roads leading to Lee and Kyle canyons could be hard to navigate, he said. The advisory ends at 8 p.m.

Over the weekend, dry conditions and sunny skies are expected, Boothe said. The high on Friday will be 68 and on Saturday, 71.

Breezy conditions may return again Saturday, with winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

A high of 72 is expected on Sunday.

Next week, the valley is expected to warm up even more, Boothe said. A high of 77 is expected on Monday and a possible high of 80 on Tuesday, which would be the warmest day so far this year, he said.