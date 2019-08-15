98°F
Scientists say July hottest month since records started in 1880

The Associated Press
August 15, 2019 - 9:27 am
 

BERLIN — Meteorologists say July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July. Scientists say the upward trend will likely continue because of man-made climate change.

Last month narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03 C (0.05 F)

June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.

The year to date is also 0.95 C (1.71 F) above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016.

