Shifting winds cause flight delays at McCarran airport in Las Vegas

The weekend will be sunny and warm in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

McCarran International Airport was experiencing some departure and arrival delays Friday due to wind directions “continuing to flip flop,” according to the National Weather Service.

Winds were relatively light, between 10 to 15 mph, but are changing directions from east to north “rather dramatically and quickly,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. “The delays at the airport are not necessarily due to high wind speeds.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, planes were “experiencing gate hold and taxi delays lasting 15 minutes or less” as of about noon.

Meanwhile, a warm and sunny weekend is expected for the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday will see a high of 72 degrees with clear and sunny skies, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Saturday through Tuesday will mirror that forecast, with highs increasing about 2 degrees each day, he said.

No rain or wind is anticipated, he said.