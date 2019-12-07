Showers may come back into Las Vegas Valley on Sunday

There’s a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon and evening, but it may not be measurable in a lot of places, said Alex Boothe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Partly sunny conditions are expected this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, with a chance of rain showers Sunday.

Saturday reached a high of 59, only two degrees above the normal high of 57 degrees for this time of year, National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Rain chances will creep into the valley early Sunday morning, with a 20 percent chance for showers after 3 a.m., Varian said. Rain chances are expected to increase Sunday evening to 30 percent.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 64, and daytime wind speeds could gust up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

The rain may not be measurable in many places, said meteorologist Alex Boothe.

“It won’t be much compared with rainfall over the last few weeks,” Boothe said. “We’re not looking at any heavy downpours or anything like that.”

The forecast for next week, he said, calls for sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Monday’s high is forecast at 60, followed by highs of 57 on Tuesday, 59 on Wednesday and 60 on Thursday. Overnight lows through that period will be in the low 40s, the weather service said.

