Showers return to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend

There is a 20% to 30% chance of rain Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, and Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mostly sunny skies Friday will yield to a 30% chance of rain this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

The high Friday will be about 60 degrees with light and variable winds, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. The overnight low will be about 45 with calms winds.

With clouds increasing Saturday, a 10% chance of rain will develop after 4 p.m. The high will be near 61 with calms winds becoming about 5 mph.

The chance of rain rises to 20 percent Saturday night. The low will be around 49 with south to southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday’s forecast has the chance of rain rising to 30%, mainly after 4 p.m. Skies will be party sunny otherwise and the high will be near 63.

After the possibility of rain this weekend, the forecast is dry for at least 10 days, said meteorologist Chris Outler.

