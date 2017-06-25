Slight cool down expected this week in Las Vegas Valley

Lucas Stouffer, 3, plays during a hot day at Sunset Park near McCarran International Airport on Thursday, May 28, 2015. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to slightly cool down this week, but not before reaching another record for high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high is 113 degrees, making this the 9th consecutive day Las Vegas has broken 110 degrees, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Monday’s forecast high is 109 degrees, and if it reaches 110, it will tie the record for most consecutive days to reach 110 degrees, the record last being set in 1961.

Winds of about 25 mph will cool down the Las Vegas Valley through the beginning of the week, with Tuesday’s forecast high being 105 degrees and Wednesday’s 103 degrees, according to Wolcott.

The rest of the week through the weekend is expected to reach highs of 104 degrees.

