Slightly cooler, but hot temps remains in Las Vegas Valley

This week’s heat wave is over, but hot weather will continue through the weekend and into next week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Baseball fan T.J. Leger watches the Las Vegas 51s take on the Reno Aces on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

This week’s heat wave is over, but hot weather will continue through the weekend and into next week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The breezy winds that buffeted the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday died down overnight and should stay calm through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday should see morning lows near 80 and highs of about 105. Monday’s high should reach 105, the weather service said, and Tuesday’s high will drop to 103.

The high for Independence Day on Wednesday should be 102.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.