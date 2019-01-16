Snow warning for mountains as rain returns to Las Vegas

A winter weather advisory in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range has been issued for Wednesday night as the chances for rain ramp back up in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas High Roller is seen under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snowplows work their way up Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday for elevations above 7,000 feet in both the mountain ranges.

It said 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected to fall on peaks above 8,000 feet in elevation. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph at times, it said 5.0.

At the same time, the valley will likely see more rain showers, with a 10 percent chance during the day increasing to 60 percent by nightfall, the weather service said.

The likelihood of showers will jump to 70 percent on Thursday before a 30 percent chance on Friday slowly tapers off in the afternoon, according to the weather service. It is expected to be dry and sunny in the valley this weekend.

Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s through the weekend.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.