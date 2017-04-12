Storm system expected to bring wind to Las Vegas Thursday

Pedestrians have their hair blown by wind as they walk along the Strip on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Windy conditions are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley before a slight warmup period this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s skies will be sunny as temperatures hit 87 degrees. Winds are expected between 10 and 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

A storm system moving through Northern Nevada will bring high winds and blowing dust in some areas of the valley Thursday, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The 25 to 35 mph winds will be paired with gusts up to 45 mph.

With the passing storm system, temperatures Thursday and Friday will be cooler, with highs near 80 degrees.

Winds from the storm system are forecast to die down by early Friday morning, the weather service said.

Weekend forecast highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

