Strong storms hit parts of Las Vegas Valley

A thunderstorm comes into the Las Vegas Valley from the Spring Mountains on July 29. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thunderstorms rolled into the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, giving the area a taste of weather that may lie ahead in the week.

As of 4:10 p.m., storms in the western valley and over the Strip were weakening.

“Now things are on the downward swing, but that’s not to say we’re done,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Berc said.

No flooding has been reported, but the weather service on Sunday issued flash flood warnings for the Spring Mountains and Jean area. The warning in the mountains will run through 6:30 p.m. The warning in Jean will expire at 5:45 p.m.

The valley is still hot, but the excessive heat warning plaguing the area since Tuesday ended Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 108 degrees after multiple days of highs over 110, said meteorologist Alex Boothe. Monday evening to Thursday will have a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

The added moisture will help end a recent heat wave, but the humidity in the valley will increase over the next few days, he said.

“So pick your poison,” Boothe said.

Cooling stations opened throughout Clark County during last week’s heat wave have now closed. Summer day shelters for the homeless at Catholic Charities, Shade Tree and the Salvation Army will remain open until Sept. 30.

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 106, while Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have highs of 107.

