Sunny and warm through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see sunny skies this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 65 degrees with an overnight low of 45, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Mostly sunny skies will remain through Saturday and Sunday with highs of 70 and 74 with no major wind expected.

“We’ll keep these northeast breezes, but nothing like we had the other day,” Steele said.

The warmup will continue on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 77, he said.

The normal high is 70.

