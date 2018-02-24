Sunny, clear skies expected over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can look forward to sunny and mostly clear skies this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Patrons play baseball at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Weekend temperatures will run about 10 degrees below the average 65-degree high for this time of year. Saturday should hit 54 degrees, followed by a 65-degree high on Sunday, said the weather service.

“Pretty chilly, pretty below normal,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk added.

Some cloud cover will move into the valley beginning Monday, when a rise in temperatures is briefly expected. A high of 63 is forecast for Monday.

A 50 percent chance of rain and some snowfall on Tuesday will bring the forecast high down to 53 on Tuesday. Snow showers are favoring the west side of the valley as of Saturday, according to the weather service.

Sunny skies will return to the valley Sunday, and will be accompanied by a high of 59.

