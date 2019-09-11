70°F
Sunny, mild winds forecast Wednesday for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2019 - 3:55 am
 

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal Wednesday across the Las Vegas Valley, and winds will be much calmer.

Highs will range from 90 to 93, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

West winds will up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Skies will be clear tonight and lows will be around 68. Winds will again be about 10 mph.

Thursday will be the start of a warming trend with highs around 95 that will reach 100 by Saturday.

No precipitation is in the forecast for the next week.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
