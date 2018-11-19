Weather

Sunny on Monday but rain could be coming to Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2018 - 8:21 am
 

Monday will be sunny but there’s a small chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s weather will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. High clouds are expected to move in later today with more coming as Wednesday approaches.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly sunny with a high of 65 and low of 46.

Make sure to have your raincoats and umbrellas at hand on Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain on Wednesday with gusty winds of 25-30 mph moving in that evening. The high that day will be 66 and the low, 46.

Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy, with a high of 62, a low of 49 and a 20 percent chance rain.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 61 and a low of 48.

