Sunny on Monday but rain could be coming to Las Vegas Valley

Monday will be sunny but there’s a small chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Attendees enjoy a hot meal during an annual Thanksgiving outreach event hosted by Casa de Luz and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Downtown Area Command at Stupak Park in the Gateway neighborhood near the Stratosphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Today’s weather will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. High clouds are expected to move in later today with more coming as Wednesday approaches.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly sunny with a high of 65 and low of 46.

Make sure to have your raincoats and umbrellas at hand on Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain on Wednesday with gusty winds of 25-30 mph moving in that evening. The high that day will be 66 and the low, 46.

Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy, with a high of 62, a low of 49 and a 20 percent chance rain.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 61 and a low of 48.