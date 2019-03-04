Sunny on Monday, but rain returning to Las Vegas Valley

Sun rays pierce through the Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park near T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sunny start to the week will give way to rain in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will see sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees and an overnight low of 49.

Clouds will begin to move in on Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain in the late afternoon. Temperatures will reach 70 with an overnight low of 54.

The chance for rain spikes to 70 percent on Wednesday, with the high reaching 63.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies and a high of 67.

