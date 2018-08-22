Weather

Sunny skies ahead for Las Vegas Valley through weekend

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2018 - 10:55 am
 

Sunny skies are in store for the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 102, followed by highs of 103 from Thursday through Sunday.

Lows through the weekend will be in the high-70s to low-80s.

Light winds are expected in the valley Wednesday through Friday, but the weekend should be calm, the weather service said.

No storms are in the forecast, the weather service said.

