Sunny skies ahead for Las Vegas Valley through weekend

Sunny skies are in store for the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Calia Lopez, 4, pushes her brother Osiris, 2, both of Las Vegas, on a swing as they play at Sunset Park on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wednesday has a forecast high of 102, followed by highs of 103 from Thursday through Sunday.

Lows through the weekend will be in the high-70s to low-80s.

Light winds are expected in the valley Wednesday through Friday, but the weekend should be calm, the weather service said.

No storms are in the forecast, the weather service said.

