Sunny, warm fall conditions forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Pleasant fall weather conditions will continue this week before a weekend cooling pattern.

The forecast highs are 82-87 in the Las Vegas Valley for Tuesday with sunny skies and winds of 10 mph or less, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight lows will be 55 to 60 with light winds.

On Wednesday, the mercury will rise to 85 to 90 with sunny skies and winds of 10 mph.

The slightly above-normal temperatures will continue until Friday when the weather service calls for a high of about 80. Saturday will be about the same while Sunday’s forecast high is 75.

The cold front coming through on the weekend is not expected to cause any precipitation.

