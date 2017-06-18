ad-fullscreen
Weather

Temperatures expected to set records in Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2017 - 7:58 am
 

As temperatures in the valley threaten to beat record highs, the National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning to Friday.

The forecast high is 111 degrees Sunday, 114 on Monday, 117 on Tuesday, 115 on Wednesday, 114 on Thursday and 112 on Friday, the weather service said.

“Tuesday is the day to watch,” meteorologist Ashley Allen said. The day carries the highest chance of beating the city’s record high temperature of 117 degrees. It will also likely beat a low-temperature high of 86 degrees.

Low temperatures are expected to reach at least 90 that night, Allen said.

“This is a pretty extreme event,” Allen said of the heat wave’s duration. But Friday, she said, shows some promise of dissipating heat.

The average high temperature for this time of year is about 100 degrees, the weather service said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

