Temps climbing to 70 this week in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will be in the high 60s on Tuesday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley will see higher temperatures throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 67 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said.

Wednesday and Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with highs of 71. The skies will clear by Friday and the high will drop slightly to 68, he said.

By Saturday, the valley will see a high of 68 with a 20 percent chance for rain, Adair said. Rain chances will diminish after Saturday, he said.

The Spring Mountains have a 40 percent chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday, he said.