Temps could reach 81 by Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2019 - 7:26 am
 
Updated March 25, 2019 - 7:38 am

A sunny day will give way to the warmest day of the year so far on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Valley will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts call for a high of 81 on Tuesday, the first time of a high at 80 or above in 2019, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The normal first occurrence is March 15, Outler said.

Winds will pick up significantly on Wednesday with gusts of up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The high should be 79.

Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
