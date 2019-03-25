Temps could reach 81 by Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sunny day will give way to the warmest day of the year so far on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Valley will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts call for a high of 81 on Tuesday, the first time of a high at 80 or above in 2019, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The normal first occurrence is March 15, Outler said.

Winds will pick up significantly on Wednesday with gusts of up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The high should be 79.

Lows will be in the mid-50s.

