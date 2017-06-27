ad-fullscreen
Temps fall into low 100s in Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2017 - 7:08 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures in the low 100s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high should reach 107 degrees with 20-25 mph winds in the afternoon, meteorologist John Adair said.

Winds will continue into Wednesday morning, with a forecast high of 106 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are both expected to reach 107 degrees.

The weekend will hover around 106 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
