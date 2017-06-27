Temps fall into low 100s in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures in the low 100s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Kids play at the waterpark in Centennial Hills Park in northwest Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures in the low 100s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high should reach 107 degrees with 20-25 mph winds in the afternoon, meteorologist John Adair said.

Winds will continue into Wednesday morning, with a forecast high of 106 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are both expected to reach 107 degrees.

The weekend will hover around 106 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.