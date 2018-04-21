Temps higher than average this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The weather in the Las Vegas Valley will be “hot and boring” this weekend moving into next week, with temperatures higher than the 80-degree average this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Patrons play baseball at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

The high on Saturday is expected to reach 85 degrees, with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies through the week, a low of 64 on Saturday night and a high of 90 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to dip down to 66, with a high of 93 on Monday and a high of 93 Tuesday, the service said.

Tuesday is expected to have the most clouds next week, while Wednesday and Thursday will get as cool as 68 and as hot as 92 and 93, respectively.

“We’re running quite a few degrees above normal,” said meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

