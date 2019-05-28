Temps to rise, return to normal in Las Vegas Valley

Dry conditions and clear skies are expected the rest of the week as temperatures reach the 90s by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A 30 percent chance of rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday before dry conditions with rising temperatures the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to rebound toward normal by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs of 84 and 89 degrees, respectively, the weather service said.

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, meteorologist Alex Boothe said, with a high of 91 expected both Friday and Saturday.

“Summer is on its way,” he said. The average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

Overnight lows will remain in the 60s through Saturday.