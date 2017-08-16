Temps to stay slightly below normal in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect clear skies and cooler temperatures for the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Visitors walk around Exploration Peak Park. The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures lower than normal through the weekend. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Wednesday’s forecast high is expected to be 99 degrees, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Wednesday and Thursday’s nighttime lows should remain in the high 70s.

Thursday through Sunday is expected to jump to a high of 103 before dropping back down to 99 on Monday and Tuesday, she said.

The weather service is not predicting rain or significant winds this week and no record-breaking temperatures, she added.

“We’re hovering a little bit below normal,” Kryston said about this week’s high temperatures.

