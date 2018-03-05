Temps will rise through week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will start to warm up again this week as one weather system moves out and another moves in, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to warm and skies should be sunny this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Those incoming and outgoing storms will leave the valley stuck in a high-pressure system that will cause temperatures to rise about 15 degrees over the week, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s high will jump to 67 degrees, followed by a 70-degree high on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Light winds 5-10 mph will pick up and continue through Wednesday. Skies should stay mostly clear for the week, the weather service said.

Thursday and Friday will stay warm and sunny with forecast highs near 76 degrees, about 10 degrees above the average for this time of year, the weather service said.

