Thanksgiving week to be ‘very warm’ in Las Vegas Valley

Thanksgiving week in the Las Vegas Valley will be “very warm for this time of year” — with highs near 80 on Thanksgiving Day — due to a high-pressure system, the National Weather Service said.

The Las Vegas Strip Tuesday (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The average high temperature in the valley is about 65 degrees this time of year. Temperatures through the week are forecast to break and tie record highs, according to the weather service.

Tuesday should reach 73 and will be accompanied by partly cloudy skies. The cloud cover is expected to fade Wednesday when the high hits 80 degrees, surpassing the 77-degree record high set in 1976.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to see a high of 79, which would break the 76-degree high set in 1995, the weather service said. Thursday’s record temperatures will be followed by a high of 78 on Friday, which is Nevada Family Day.

The holiday weekend will end with respective highs of 80 and 77 degrees Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Saturday is also forecast to exceed the record temperature of 76 degrees for Nov. 25, originally set in 1970.

Overnight lows throughout the period will be in the mid- to low 50s, the weather service said.

