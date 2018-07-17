Weather

Thunderstorms possible this week in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2018 - 7:40 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a string of hot and sunny days with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 109 degrees with light breezes in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday will stay hot and cloudy through the night, with a morning low near 90 on Wednesday.

The high on Wednesday will dip down to 105 as rain clouds roll into the valley. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Wednesday, which will last through Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Thursday’s high should stay near 105, and Friday’s high should be 107. Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 107.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

