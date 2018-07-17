Thunderstorms possible this week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a string of hot and sunny days with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast.

A bird rests on a power line early Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a string of hot and sunny days with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 109 degrees with light breezes in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday will stay hot and cloudy through the night, with a morning low near 90 on Wednesday.

The high on Wednesday will dip down to 105 as rain clouds roll into the valley. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Wednesday, which will last through Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Thursday’s high should stay near 105, and Friday’s high should be 107. Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 107.

