Triple-digit highs expected before weekend in Las Vegas Valley

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2017 - 8:01 am
 

Temperatures are heading higher this week in the Las Vegas Valley with triple-digit temperatures expected before the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday should have a high of 90 degrees with light winds of 5 mph. Wednesday jumps to 99 degrees with light winds.

Triple digits are expected to return Thursday with a high of 104 degrees. The warming trend will continue Friday and Saturday, with highs of 109 and 110 degrees, according to the weather service.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

