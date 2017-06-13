Triple-digit highs expected before weekend in Las Vegas Valley

A man feeds geese and ducks at Sunset Park. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Temperatures are heading higher this week in the Las Vegas Valley with triple-digit temperatures expected before the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday should have a high of 90 degrees with light winds of 5 mph. Wednesday jumps to 99 degrees with light winds.

Triple digits are expected to return Thursday with a high of 104 degrees. The warming trend will continue Friday and Saturday, with highs of 109 and 110 degrees, according to the weather service.

