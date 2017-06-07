Triple-digit highs through Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

A man feeds geese and ducks at Sunset Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Triple-digit highs will persist for a few more days in the Las Vegas Valley before dipping into the 90s as winds pick up heading into the weekend, according the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s high is expected to hit 102 degrees and be accompanied by 25 mph wind gusts, the weather service said.

The highs are expected to decrease through the weekend, with 101 forecast on Thursday and 97 on Friday. Winds also will increase Friday, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected, the weather service said.

The cooling trend and winds will continue through the weekend, with a high of 95 expected on Saturday with winds of up to 40 mph. Sunday will have a high of 88 with slightly lighter winds of 30 mph.

Monday will be 87 with wind gusts of 20 mph, the weather service said.

