Triple-digit temperatures return to Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Valley temperatures for the next few days will be hotter than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Dulcie Gunn, 4, plays in the water feature at Sunrise Park in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Valley temperatures for the next few days will be hotter than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

After Saturday’s high reached 107 degrees, valley residents can expect a high of 104 on Sunday, followed by a 102 on Monday and 100 on Tuesday.

“Consider it hot for this time of year,” meteorologist John Salmen said, noting that temperatures around early September typically average 97 degrees.

Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to sit below triple digits near 97 degrees.

There is no rain or strong winds in the valley’s five-day weather forecast. Skies will be mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.