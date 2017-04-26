ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Warm and breezy for most of the week in Las Vegas Valley

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2017 - 8:39 am
 
Updated April 26, 2017 - 8:55 am

The Las Vegas Valley should be sunny and dry through the weekend with some breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

“There should be off-and-on breezes throughout the week,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Wednesday should have a high of 84 degrees with afternoon winds between 15 and 20 mph, Outler said.

Thursday’s forecast high is 82 degrees and skies will be sunny, according to the weather service.

Friday has a chance for some strong winds and will be cooler than normal with a high of 74 degrees, Outler said.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs near 75 and 82 degrees, respectively.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like