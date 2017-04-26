Warm and breezy for most of the week in Las Vegas Valley

Wednesday will be warm and sunny with some wind in the Las Vegas Valley. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

The Las Vegas Valley should be sunny and dry through the weekend with some breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

“There should be off-and-on breezes throughout the week,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Wednesday should have a high of 84 degrees with afternoon winds between 15 and 20 mph, Outler said.

Thursday’s forecast high is 82 degrees and skies will be sunny, according to the weather service.

Friday has a chance for some strong winds and will be cooler than normal with a high of 74 degrees, Outler said.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs near 75 and 82 degrees, respectively.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.