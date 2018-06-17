Weather

Warm and sunny this week, with winds whipping Las Vegas today

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2018
 

It will be warm and sunny in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday and Monday have forecast highs of 93 degrees, with temperatures kicking up to 100 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will follow with respective highs of 105 and 110, the weather service said. Weekend temperatures will be near 108 degrees.

Father’s Day in the valley will see “some pretty windy conditions” with gusts between 30 to 40 mph, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said, noting that wind speeds could be stronger over the Spring Mountains and areas to the north and east of the valley. A wind advisory on Sunday at Lake Mead National Recreational Area will be in effect through sunset.

Air quality in the valley Sunday will be moderate.

“If we get some blowing dust it could temporarily go down,” Wolcott said. “I could see some isolated blowing dust happening mostly outside of the valley though.”

Sunny skies are expected through Friday, as there is no rain in the valley’s weather forecast this week, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

