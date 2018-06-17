Warm and sunny this week, with winds whipping Las Vegas today

It will be warm and sunny in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday and Monday have forecast highs of 93 degrees, with temperatures kicking up to 100 on Tuesday and getting hotter midweek.

David Focht plays disc golf at Sunset Park on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Sunday and Monday have forecast highs of 93 degrees, with temperatures kicking up to 100 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will follow with respective highs of 105 and 110, the weather service said. Weekend temperatures will be near 108 degrees.

Father’s Day in the valley will see “some pretty windy conditions” with gusts between 30 to 40 mph, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said, noting that wind speeds could be stronger over the Spring Mountains and areas to the north and east of the valley. A wind advisory on Sunday at Lake Mead National Recreational Area will be in effect through sunset.

Air quality in the valley Sunday will be moderate.

“If we get some blowing dust it could temporarily go down,” Wolcott said. “I could see some isolated blowing dust happening mostly outside of the valley though.”

Sunny skies are expected through Friday, as there is no rain in the valley’s weather forecast this week, the weather service said.

