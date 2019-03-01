MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Warm Friday in Las Vegas Valley with rain over weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warm Friday before rain comes over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will have a high of 73 degrees with “increasing clouds,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

A 70 percent chance for showers is expected on Saturday, which will have a high of 66.

By Sunday, the rain should clear out and the valley will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 68.

Monday and Tuesday should be sunny with highs of 68. By Tuesday night, the forecast includes a 60 percent chance for rain.

The rain will continue into Wednesday, which has a 70 percent chance for showers and a high of 67.

Rain patterns like this are normal during this time of year, Outler said. After Wednesday, most of the rain should clear out.

