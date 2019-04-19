Warm Las Vegas Valley weekend will close with cooler temps

The high for Friday and Saturday should hit 90 with cooler temperatures coming on Sunday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas will see a warm Friday before a cold front enters the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday will each see clear and sunny skies with highs of 90 degrees, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

On Saturday, winds are expected from the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph, she said.

Come Sunday, the valley will experience a 10-degree drop with a high of 80 degrees because of a cold front, Varian said.

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 81 and 85 degrees, respectively, with clear and sunny skies.

No rain is expected over the weekend or next week, according to the weather service.