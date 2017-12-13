Warm on Wednesday but cooler temps coming to Las Vegas Valley

Wednesday will stay warm and sunny but temperatures will fall through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s high should reach 67 degrees, the weather service said, with clear skies and calm winds.

Thursday’s forecast high is 65 degrees with 10-15 mph winds that could gust up to 21 mph, the weather service said.

Friday and Saturday should be calm and clear with a high of 63 degrees on both days. Sunday’s high should reach 61, the weather service said.

