Las Vegas highs around 100 expected all week by weather service

Temperatures remain in triple digits for remainder of week
Shade might be in demand in Las Vegas this week with sunny skies expected much of the time, according to the National Weather Service. Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summerlin, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Mostly 100-degree days are arriving in Las Vegas for the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

Tuesday could fall short with a “high near 100.” Winds could gust to 22 mph under a sunny sky.

The Wednesday high is forecast to be about 99 with Thursday at 100. Friday and weekend highs of 102 are projected.

No rain is in the forecast. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

