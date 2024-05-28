Las Vegas highs around 100 expected all week by weather service
Morning lows will be in the mid-70s, with highs at or near 100 into next week.
Mostly 100-degree days are arriving in Las Vegas for the coming week, says the National Weather Service.
Tuesday could fall short with a “high near 100.” Winds could gust to 22 mph under a sunny sky.
The Wednesday high is forecast to be about 99 with Thursday at 100. Friday and weekend highs of 102 are projected.
No rain is in the forecast. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.
