Las Vegas highs around 100 expected all week by weather service

Morning lows will be in the mid-70s, with highs at or near 100 into next week.

100 degrees in Las Vegas? It may happen Friday

Triple-digit temps have arrived. Here’s how you can stay safe

Las Vegas hits 100 for 1st time in 2024; hotter than normal summer likely

Shade might be in demand in Las Vegas this week with sunny skies expected much of the time, according to the National Weather Service. Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summerlin, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Temperatures remain in triple digits for remainder of week

Mostly 100-degree days are arriving in Las Vegas for the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

Tuesday could fall short with a “high near 100.” Winds could gust to 22 mph under a sunny sky.

The Wednesday high is forecast to be about 99 with Thursday at 100. Friday and weekend highs of 102 are projected.

No rain is in the forecast. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.