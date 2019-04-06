Warm, sunny Sunday expected for Las Vegas Valley

Rimsen Doe picks up her dog, Kiki, at Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

More warm temperatures are in store Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday should reach a high of 85 degrees, with clear skies and no wind, the weather service said.

By Monday, the valley could see its first 90-degree day of the year, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

A storm system will enter the valley Tuesday, bringing a cold front and high winds.

A high of 83 degrees and winds of more than 30 mph are projected most of the day Tuesday. Gusts could reach up to 40 to 50 mph, the weather service said.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 73 with lingering winds and gusts from 25 to 35 mph. Overnight lows should be in the mid to high 60s through Monday night, before dropping to the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Highs the remainder of next week will linger around the low 70s, Boucher said, “right around normal,” he added.