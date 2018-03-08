Warm weather, chance of rain this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will continue to see high temperatures in the 70s through the weekend. Cloudy skies and chances of rain also are in the National Weather Service forecast.

The Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Cloudy skies and chances for rain are in store for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“Without any sun, it gets kinda dreary around here,” meteorologist John Salmen said.

Even with mostly cloudy skies forecast through Sunday, temperatures this weekend will remain warm. Respective highs for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are 75 degrees, 69 degrees and 67 degrees.

Average highs for this time of year are typically in the mid- to upper-60s.

A 10 percent chance of rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon. That chance of rain will increase to about 40 percent over Saturday night into Sunday and 30 percent on Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.

Weekend lows should bottom out at 54 and 56 Saturday and Sunday.

Clearer skies should return as the workweek begins.

The warm temperatures will continue into early next week, with highs in the low 70s forecast for Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said. Overnight lows will climb into the mid 50s.

