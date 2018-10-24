Warm weather will saturate Las Vegas Valley through weekend

Above-average temperatures and sunny skies are in store for the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Sunny skies and warm weather will continue through the weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Light winds and dry conditions are expected as temperatures climb into the mid-80s by the weekend, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“A pretty tranquil weather pattern,” Outler said.

The highs for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 82 and 83 degrees, he said. Weekend highs are forecast at 84 degrees on Friday and then 85 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Overnight lows are forecast in the low-60s.

The typical high for this time of year is 78 degrees, Outler said.

