Warm week ahead for the Las Vegas Valley

This week in the Las Vegas Valley will be warm with periods of high cloud cover, according to the National Weather Service.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty nice week,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Sunday’s high of 86 degrees will be paired with cloudy skies and a light breeze gusting up to 15 mph. Those wind speeds are expected to stick around through Tuesday, the weather service said.

The cloud cover should clear out by Sunday evening and “sunny skies will hold until Wednesday before filtering back in Thursday and Friday,” Boothe said.

The 83-degree high on Monday will make way for a brief cool-down period in the valley. Tuesday and Wednesday have respective highs of 78 and 80, which are still above normal, according to the weather service. Temperatures this time of year are typically averaging in the mid-70s.

Thursday should hit 83 degrees and Friday will see a high of 84.

No rain is expected in the valley through at least Friday, but the weather service said there is a 10 percent chance for showers on Saturday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.