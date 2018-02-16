Warm weekend in Las Vegas Valley with colder temps next week

Temperatures will warm over the weekend before a cold front moves into the Las Vegas Valley.

Vapor trails are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Temperatures will warm over the weekend before another cold front moves into the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s forecast high is 63 degrees with winds that will stay light through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast high for Saturday is 68.

Sunday will reach a high near 71 degrees, the weather service said, but an incoming cold front will bring strong winds that could gust up to 55-60 mph. Sunday’s overnight low is expected fall to about 36 degrees.

Next week will start out with a forecast 56-degree high on President’s Day.

