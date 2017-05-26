Warm, windy weekend expected in Las Vegas Valley

Mary Soriano uses water spray bottle to cool down her dog, Rex, from the heat at Sunset Park on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Alan Soriano and his dog Rex play at Sunset Park on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians cool off on water misters along Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Temperatures should rise over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast high is 90 degrees, with light winds in the morning, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Saturday’s high is forecast at 91 degrees, with Sunday warming to 95. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to hit triple digits, with a forecast 100-degree high for both days, according to the weather service.

