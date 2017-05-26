ad-fullscreen
Weather

Warm, windy weekend expected in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2017 - 8:35 am
 

Temperatures should rise over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast high is 90 degrees, with light winds in the morning, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Saturday’s high is forecast at 91 degrees, with Sunday warming to 95. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to hit triple digits, with a forecast 100-degree high for both days, according to the weather service.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
