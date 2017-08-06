ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Warmer, drier week ahead for Las Vegas

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2017 - 7:44 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect to warm up and dry out this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high is 99 degrees with calm winds in the afternoon, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Monday’s forecast high is 100 degrees, and Tuesday’s 102 degrees.

Temperatures will increase as the week continues, with Wednesday’s high at 106 degrees and Thursday’s 107 degrees.

The weekend is also predicted to be warm and sunny with an average high of 106 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like