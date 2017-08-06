Warmer, drier week ahead for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley can expect to warm up and dry out this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Pedestrians protect themselves from the sun as they walk on Sahara Avenue near Palace Station on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday’s high is 99 degrees with calm winds in the afternoon, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Monday’s forecast high is 100 degrees, and Tuesday’s 102 degrees.

Temperatures will increase as the week continues, with Wednesday’s high at 106 degrees and Thursday’s 107 degrees.

The weekend is also predicted to be warm and sunny with an average high of 106 degrees.

