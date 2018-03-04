Warmer temperatures on the way as winds die down

Las Vegas Valley residents hoping for warmer weather after the chilly windy weekend are in luck, according to the National Weather Service.

Isabella Andia, 6, feeds the ducks at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Sunday will see sustained winds between 5 to 10 mph and a high of 58.

Temperatures should increase as the week progresses, starting with a 61-degree high on Monday, the weather service said.

“We can all step back and take a breath and have some quiet weather this week,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will follow with highs of 64 and 69, respectively, before temperatures return to the 70s through the weekend, the weather service said.

Thursday is will reach 73 degrees, and Friday will see a high of 74.

The weather service said there is no rain in the valley’s forecast until the weekend.

