Warming trend to continue in Las Vegas Valley

The recent warming trend in the Las Vegas area could continue through the end of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“We may get warmer, but the pattern looks like it will change for February,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Saturday will reach 67 degrees, followed by highs near 66 on Sunday and Monday and 62 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows during that period should be near 44 degrees, the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny through Wednesday, marked by periods of breeziness on Saturday and Monday. Sustained winds could reach up to 15 mph on those days, according to the agency.

