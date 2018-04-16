Wind advisory for Las Vegas Valley as gusts may reach 50 mph

Strong winds are returning to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for Monday in Las Vegas. The advisory goes into effect at 8 a.m., a few hours before 20-25 mph winds will start whipping up dust and debris.

Winds will get stronger in the afternoon, the weather service said, with gusts up to 50 mph forecast for some parts of the valley. Winds could continue gusting to about 40 mph through Monday night and will linger for the next few days, the weather service said.

Monday’s high should reach 79 degrees. Tuesday’s high will drop down to 69 with winds gusts up to 25 mph through the afternoon.

By Wednesday, the winds will die down to light breezes and the high will jump to 78 degrees, the weather service said. The rest of the week should stay calm and mostly sunny with a 73-degree high on Thursday and 78 on Friday.

Temperatures should climb into the low to mid-80s over the weekend, the weather service said.

